Red Bull mass exodus continues as McLaren POACH key F1 talent

Red Bull have been dealt another blow following the news that one of their key members has joined Formula 1 championship rivals McLaren.

It's the latest development in what has been a tumultuous campaign for the reigning constructors' champions.

Earlier this season, team principal Christian Horner was subject to an internal investigation having been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague.

Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing, the saga was soon followed by design mastermind Adrian Newey's decision to resign from his position within the team.

Then, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley agreed to take over as team principal at Audi, who will join the F1 grid in 2026.

Adrian Newey resigned from his position at Red Bull earlier this year

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have endured difficult campaigns on the track

Stella 'delighted' to secure signing

It's been an up-and-down season on the track too, with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggling for form in recent months.

Their run of poor results has allowed McLaren move ahead in the constructors' championship, and with only six races remaining, are now firm favourites to take the title.

And the British team have now delivered another dent to their rival's ambitions, after announcing the signing of their head of race strategy, Will Courtenay.

The move brings an end to what has been a successful 19-year era at Red Bull, with the Brit set to embark on a new challenge as McLaren's sporting director.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella hailed the team's latest signing

Team principal Andrea Stella said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren.

"His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function.

"We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."

