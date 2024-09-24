Ricciardo given future boost as Verstappen makes F1 QUIT threat - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo could be handed a career lifeline, after his rumoured replacement has already been touted for a promotion by a Formula 1 champion.
Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has slammed the FIA’s ‘silly’ rules whilst casting huge doubts over his future in Formula 1.
F1 champion reveals LIMITED Newey influence on car design
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that Adrian Newey will have a limited influence on Aston Martin’s car design when he joins the team.
Damning Horner accusation made as Wolff issues FIERY response to Red Bull boss
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has issued a fiery response to Christian Horner after the Red Bull boss revealed plans that could have a huge effect on the Silver Arrows.
McLaren F1 star reveals BIZARRE new drivers' championship
A McLaren Formula 1 star has revealed how defeat in a bizarre alternative drivers' world championship event brought him back down to earth following his heroics in Baku.
Latest News
Ricciardo given future boost as Verstappen makes F1 QUIT threat - GPFans F1 Recap
- 9 minutes ago
F1 legend hints at 'UPSETTING' Newey departure reason
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo handed future BOOST as 'replacement' tipped for Red Bull move
- 2 hours ago
Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT
- 3 hours ago
FIA risks F1 CHAOS in hypocritical new Max Verstappen battle
- Yesterday 19:58
Ricciardo replacement deemed 'not right' in ASTONISHING revelation
- Yesterday 18:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov