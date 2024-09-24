Ricciardo given future boost as Verstappen makes F1 QUIT threat - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo could be handed a career lifeline, after his rumoured replacement has already been touted for a promotion by a Formula 1 champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has slammed the FIA’s ‘silly’ rules whilst casting huge doubts over his future in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion reveals LIMITED Newey influence on car design

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that Adrian Newey will have a limited influence on Aston Martin’s car design when he joins the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Damning Horner accusation made as Wolff issues FIERY response to Red Bull boss

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has issued a fiery response to Christian Horner after the Red Bull boss revealed plans that could have a huge effect on the Silver Arrows.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren F1 star reveals BIZARRE new drivers' championship

A McLaren Formula 1 star has revealed how defeat in a bizarre alternative drivers' world championship event brought him back down to earth following his heroics in Baku.

➡️ READ MORE

Related