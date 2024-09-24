close global

Daniel Ricciardo could be handed a career lifeline, after his rumoured replacement has already been touted for a promotion by a Formula 1 champion.

Verstappen slams FIA rules as Red Bull star casts huge DOUBTS over F1 future

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has slammed the FIA’s ‘silly’ rules whilst casting huge doubts over his future in Formula 1.

F1 champion reveals LIMITED Newey influence on car design

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that Adrian Newey will have a limited influence on Aston Martin’s car design when he joins the team.

Damning Horner accusation made as Wolff issues FIERY response to Red Bull boss

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has issued a fiery response to Christian Horner after the Red Bull boss revealed plans that could have a huge effect on the Silver Arrows.

McLaren F1 star reveals BIZARRE new drivers' championship

A McLaren Formula 1 star has revealed how defeat in a bizarre alternative drivers' world championship event brought him back down to earth following his heroics in Baku.

Ricciardo F1 career ‘not finished’ as Horner reveals SHOCK Red Bull driver target - GPFans Recap
Ricciardo F1 career ‘not finished’ as Horner reveals SHOCK Red Bull driver target - GPFans Recap

  • September 23, 2024 23:57
Ricciardo replacement opens up on F1 switch as RB star reveals update on future - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo replacement opens up on F1 switch as RB star reveals update on future - GPFans F1 Recap

  • September 22, 2024 23:57

Ricciardo given future boost as Verstappen makes F1 QUIT threat - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 9 minutes ago
Adrian Newey

F1 legend hints at 'UPSETTING' Newey departure reason

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo handed future BOOST as 'replacement' tipped for Red Bull move

  • 2 hours ago
Angela Cullen

Cullen set for new scenery as racing star announces SPLIT

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

FIA risks F1 CHAOS in hypocritical new Max Verstappen battle

  • Yesterday 19:58
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo replacement deemed 'not right' in ASTONISHING revelation

  • Yesterday 18:55
