F1 News

Prosecutors in Brazil are seeking a conviction against three-time world champion Nelson Piquet for controversial comments he made about Lewis Hamilton. Read more here...

Ferrari aerodynamics chief OUT after Bahrain beatdown

Ferrari's aerodynamics chief David Sanchez has reportedly resigned following the team's disappointing start to the 2023 F1 season. Read more here...

Red Bull in damning Mercedes assessment

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has suggested rival Mercedes has taken a "step backwards" with its W14. Read more here...

FIA president Ben Sulayem's son killed in road accident

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's son has died in a road accident in Dubai. Read more here...

Ferrari F1 champion suggests GREED stopped South Africa return

Former F1 driver Jody Scheckter has explained why South Africa failed to return to the calendar this year. Read more here...

