FIA president Ben Sulayem's son tragically dies

Ewan Gale

Thursday 9 March 2023 13:09

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's son has died in a road accident in Dubai.

F1's governing body confirmed Saif Ben Sulayem had tragically lost his life but insisted there would be no comment, with president Ben Sulayem has asked for privacy.

Media in Dubai had reported the incident that happened on Tuesday evening.

He had followed his father's interest in motor racing, taking part in the F4 UAE launched by the FIA president, racing against F1 2023 newcomers Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant.

President Ben Sulayem was elected to take over former Ferrari chief Jean Todt in December 2021 having found success in his rallying career.

After a year in the role, Ben Sulayem handed over management over F1 to single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis.

This has by no means stopped his involvement in the sport, with Ben Sulayem in attendance at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend.

GPFans sends its condolences to the FIA president and his family.