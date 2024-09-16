Ricciardo Red Bull future decision outlined as team boss Horner left 'under pressure' - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo Red Bull future decision outlined as team boss Horner left 'under pressure' - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull are set to announce whether Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda at Visa Cash App RB in 2025 following the Singapore Grand Prix.
Horner under ‘pressure’ following nightmare Red Bull result
Christian Horner had admitted to feeling the ‘pressure’ following a series of nightmare results for Red Bull.
Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation
Max Verstappen has been punished by the FIA following an unusual investigation at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Schumacher comeback claims emerge after DEADLINE decision confirmed
A Formula 1 team boss has revealed that Mick Schumacher may be in his thinking when finalising a 2025 driver lineup.
FIA fine F1 team over BIZARRE incident
Williams have been slapped with a €5,000 fine following an unusual and costly error during qualifying for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Latest News
- 1 hour ago
F1 driver caught up in AWKWARD social media blunder
- 2 hours ago
McLaren star narrowly avoids EMBARRASSING slip-up in car scare
- 3 hours ago
Horner under ‘pressure’ following nightmare Red Bull result
- Yesterday 20:58
Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen snitching verdict
- Yesterday 19:54
Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement
- Yesterday 18:57
