Ricciardo Red Bull future decision outlined as team boss Horner left 'under pressure' - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull are set to announce whether Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda at Visa Cash App RB in 2025 following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Horner under ‘pressure’ following nightmare Red Bull result

Christian Horner had admitted to feeling the ‘pressure’ following a series of nightmare results for Red Bull.

Verstappen PUNISHED by FIA following unusual investigation

Max Verstappen has been punished by the FIA following an unusual investigation at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Schumacher comeback claims emerge after DEADLINE decision confirmed

A Formula 1 team boss has revealed that Mick Schumacher may be in his thinking when finalising a 2025 driver lineup.

FIA fine F1 team over BIZARRE incident

Williams have been slapped with a €5,000 fine following an unusual and costly error during qualifying for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

