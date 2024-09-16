Horner under ‘pressure’ following nightmare Red Bull result

Christian Horner had admitted to feeling the ‘pressure’ following a series of nightmare results for Red Bull.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit have failed to win a race since the Spanish GP, as their imperious pace has faded throughout 2024.

Red Bull were recently unable to extract performance from both their cars at the Italian GP, where Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished sixth and eighth respectively.

The team’s woes persisted in Baku, with Perez bettering his champion team-mate by qualifying P4 whilst Verstappen languished in sixth.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were left frustrated by their performance issues in Monza

Sergio Perez out-qualified Max Verstappen in Baku

Christian Horner under ‘pressure’ at Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen remained in no man’s land throughout the Azerbaijan GP, unable to surge to the front and finished a disappointing fifth.

It was left to Perez to apply pressure on Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri for the race victory, however his race came undone during the closing stages of the grand prix.

As Carlos Sainz and Perez battled for P3, the pair collided as they exited Turn 2 and crashed into the barriers, eradicating all the progress the Mexican star made over the weekend.

The incident also ensured McLaren toppled Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ standings, following Piastri’s victory and P4 finish from Lando Norris.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner discussed their performance woes ahead of FP2 in Baku, and revealed he was feeling the ‘pressure’ following their results in Monza - which will have only worsened after the Azerbaijan GP.

Christian Horner admits to feeling 'pressure' amid Red Bull's performance woes

“The team is extremely motivated, of course. Nobody enjoys losing,” he said to Sky Germany.

“We are still leading both championships, but we feel the pressure and it is crucial to respond to this pressure.

“The whole team has raised this game to really take it an extra yard and to get back to the top step by step.

“If I look at the effort of the team, it is massive and we will fight to the end.”

