Hamilton relegated at Azerbaijan GP as Ricciardo caught in surprise engagement - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton started Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane, after Mercedes changed his power unit after the car entered parc ferme conditions post-qualifying.

Ricciardo filmed in SHOCK marriage proposal

Daniel Ricciardo has been caught in a shock marriage proposal at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Horner backs bizarre Perez F1 championship chance

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has made a surprising claim that Sergio Perez could have a genuine shot at the Formula 1 drivers’ championship if every race were held at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

FIA confirm MAJOR driver penalty for Azerbaijan GP

Zhou Guanyu will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix after receiving a significant penalty for exceeding power unit element limits.

F1 champion reveals RETIREMENT plans

A multiple Formula 1 world champion has provided his biggest hint yet as to when he might retire, and what he may do post-F1.

