Hamilton relegated at Azerbaijan GP as Ricciardo caught in surprise engagement - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton started Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane, after Mercedes changed his power unit after the car entered parc ferme conditions post-qualifying.
Ricciardo filmed in SHOCK marriage proposal
Daniel Ricciardo has been caught in a shock marriage proposal at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Horner backs bizarre Perez F1 championship chance
Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has made a surprising claim that Sergio Perez could have a genuine shot at the Formula 1 drivers’ championship if every race were held at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
FIA confirm MAJOR driver penalty for Azerbaijan GP
Zhou Guanyu will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix after receiving a significant penalty for exceeding power unit element limits.
F1 champion reveals RETIREMENT plans
A multiple Formula 1 world champion has provided his biggest hint yet as to when he might retire, and what he may do post-F1.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov