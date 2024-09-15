Horner backs bizarre Perez F1 championship chance
Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has made a surprising claim that Sergio Perez could have a genuine shot at the Formula 1 drivers’ championship if every race were held at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
Horner’s comments came after a strong performance from Perez during Friday’s practice sessions at the Baku City Circuit, where the Mexican driver has historically thrived.
Perez has secured five podium places, two of which were wins in just seven races in Azerbaijan, making him the most successful F1 driver to have ever raced in Baku.
Why is Sergio Perez so good in Baku?
Speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Natalie Pinkham after FP3, Horner expressed his bewilderment at how well Baku suits Perez’s driving style, despite the circuit's unique layout.
"I have no idea," said Horner when asked why Perez performs so well in Azerbaijan.
“It makes no logical sense in that it's, you know, high-speed straights with Aramco’s barriers and 90-degree corners, but he’s always been magic around here.”
Horner went on to highlight Perez’s consistency in Baku, even making the bold suggestion that the Red Bull driver could dominate a season-long championship held entirely at the venue.
“I think if we had a 24-race championship in Azerbaijan, he’d be pretty tough to beat.”
Horner noted that Perez has been riding high in confidence since Friday’s sessions, where he has consistently found pace.
“It's good to see him finding his confidence in every session,” Horner added. “He’s been on it, and it’s important to carry that momentum into quali and the race now.”
This renewed confidence, according to Horner, can be traced back to Perez’s recent performances compared to his teammate, reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
When asked if Verstappen’s struggles at certain circuits, such as Monza, helped Perez regain self-belief, Horner agreed.
“Yeah, he's been walking a half inch taller after that,” Horner remarked. “I think ‘it's not just me,’ and psychologically for him, that has really lifted him.
“There’s a couple of tracks we always knew that theoretically this track, Singapore, should be two of his better circuits. Hopefully, he can have a strong weekend.”
While a Baku-only championship remains a fantasy, Perez’s P4 secured during qualifying could lead to another standout performance in Azerbaijan.
