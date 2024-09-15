F1 champion reveals RETIREMENT plans

A multiple Formula 1 world champion has provided his biggest hint yet as to when he might retire, and what he may do post-F1.

Fernando Alonso has recently signed a new multi-year contract with Aston Martin, which will see him race beyond the age of 45.

Despite originally retiring at the end of the 2018 season, Alonso has since had a second wind, rejoining the sport in 2021 and flourishing with Aston Martin following a brief spell at Alpine.

The Spaniard claimed eight podiums in 2023, in what he described as his 'best season ever', before signing a new contract with the ambitious Silverstone outfit.

When will Alonso retire?

Alonso is a two-time world champion, with those two titles coming successively back in 2005 and 2006. He also has 32 grand prix victories to his name, but has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

His refusal to give up may be driven by an ambition to end that race win drought, and maybe even challenge for a third world championship title one day.

Aston Martin have recently signed design guru Adrian Newey to their team for the 2025 season, with the 65-year-old looking to extend his record of 25 career world championships with an ambitious outfit hoping to buoy themselves into contention.

However, the engineering legend will not have any impact on the team's 2025 car, meaning 2026 will be the first year in which a Newey-designed Aston Martin car will take to the F1 grid.

Alonso was asked whether that means he'll miss out on feeling the full impact of Newey's arrival given his age.

"I will be driving in 2026," he defiantly proclaimed during a press conference ahead of the Azerbaijan GP.

"After ’26… I will be driving! Or in Formula 1 or in other series. If I'm not driving in Formula 1, I will be in the Aston Martin team, somehow. So I will enjoy that bright future, hopefully. After, I will be driving!" Alonso then hinted at what his plans may be following a second F1 retirement: "I mean, the Valkyrie programme for Le Mans is taking shape as well. Making the debut next year. And yeah, who knows, maybe in '27, '28, ’29!"

