Ricciardo filmed in SHOCK marriage proposal
Ricciardo filmed in SHOCK marriage proposal
Daniel Ricciardo has been caught in a shock marriage proposal at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The Aussie star finished P13 in Baku, failing to claim points for RB as Haas edge closer to the team in the constructors’ championship.
F1 HEADLINES: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
Ricciardo’s F1 future remains in the balance, with RB yet to unveil who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda for 2025.
Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is also in contention for the final RB seat, with Helmut Marko revealing to Ted Kravitz that the team will make an announcement over their line-up after the Singapore GP.
Will we see Daniel Ricciardo in F1 in 2025?
Ricciardo has failed to deliver consistent performances this season, with his F1 future called into question on multiple occasions.
However, outside of the sport Ricciardo remains engaged in various projects including as a producer of Hulu F1 comedy ‘Downforce’.
The 35-year-old also likes to experiment with photography in his spare time, often capturing his adventures and time spent with friends and family.
His partner Heidi Berger, actress and daughter of F1 race winner Gerhard Berger, also features frequently on his Instagram 'photo dumps'.
Despite his F1 struggles, Ricciardo remains popular with fans and was involved in a surprising moment in the paddock at the Azerbaijan GP.
The Aussie paused to sign an RB hat for a female fan, when her partner got down on one knee to propose in a shock to the woman.
Ricciardo remained with the couple as the proposal was captured on camera, and the star offered his congratulations shaking the hands of the fans.
A couple got engaged in front of daniel and his reaction is so wholesome 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BTXjrYi0FD— chlo 🏁 (@formulachlo) September 14, 2024
READ MORE: Red Bull star flips car in TERRIFYING Baku crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 star baffled by Baku ‘BEAR TRAPS’
- 39 minutes ago
Ricciardo filmed in SHOCK marriage proposal
- 1 hour ago
Wolff admits to 'joking' about rivals' struggles
- 2 hours ago
FIA deliver Azerbaijan punishment verdict on Red Bull star crash
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 presenter undergoes emergency surgery in Baku
- Today 18:57
F1 Results Today: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
- Today 14:47
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov