Ricciardo filmed in SHOCK marriage proposal

Daniel Ricciardo has been caught in a shock marriage proposal at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Aussie star finished P13 in Baku, failing to claim points for RB as Haas edge closer to the team in the constructors’ championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes

Ricciardo’s F1 future remains in the balance, with RB yet to unveil who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda for 2025.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is also in contention for the final RB seat, with Helmut Marko revealing to Ted Kravitz that the team will make an announcement over their line-up after the Singapore GP.

Daniel Ricciardo finished P13 in Baku

Will RB retain Daniel Ricciardo?

Will we see Daniel Ricciardo in F1 in 2025?

Ricciardo has failed to deliver consistent performances this season, with his F1 future called into question on multiple occasions.

However, outside of the sport Ricciardo remains engaged in various projects including as a producer of Hulu F1 comedy ‘Downforce’.

The 35-year-old also likes to experiment with photography in his spare time, often capturing his adventures and time spent with friends and family.

His partner Heidi Berger, actress and daughter of F1 race winner Gerhard Berger, also features frequently on his Instagram 'photo dumps'.

Despite his F1 struggles, Ricciardo remains popular with fans and was involved in a surprising moment in the paddock at the Azerbaijan GP.

The Aussie paused to sign an RB hat for a female fan, when her partner got down on one knee to propose in a shock to the woman.

Ricciardo remained with the couple as the proposal was captured on camera, and the star offered his congratulations shaking the hands of the fans.

A couple got engaged in front of daniel and his reaction is so wholesome 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BTXjrYi0FD — chlo 🏁 (@formulachlo) September 14, 2024

READ MORE: Red Bull star flips car in TERRIFYING Baku crash

Related