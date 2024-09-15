F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the starting grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Charles Leclerc took pole for the fourth straight year at the track, but the headline of the session was the elimination of Lando Norris in Q1 – leaving him starting in 16th.

Max Verstappen was outqualified by his team-mate Sergio Perez, a rare event in the last 18 months, and will start down in sixth place.

Oscar Piastri joins Leclerc on the front row, with the pair followed by Carlos Sainz and Perez. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly was relegated to last on the grid after being disqualified from qualifying for a fuel flow limit breach.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:41.365

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.321

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.440

4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.448

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.509

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.658

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.924

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.004

9. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.165

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.494

11. Ollie Bearman [Haas]

12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

16. Lando Norris [McLaren]

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]*

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]*



Note: Gasly was disqualified from qualifying due to his fuel flow issue, Zhou Guanyu has been relegated to the back of the grid after using additional power units.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race - Sunday, September 15, 2024

The race in Baku kicks off today at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 3pm Saturday

Central European Time 1pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 12 noon Saturday

United States (EDT): 7am Saturday

United States (CDT): 6am Saturday

United States (PDT): 4am Saturday



