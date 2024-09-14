close global

FIA investigate Red Bull star incident as star drivers crash out - GPFans F1 Recap

A Red Bull star has been summoned to the stewards by the FIA following an FP3 battle with their rival at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull stars crash out in BIZARRE Baku incident

Two Red Bull drivers suffered a disastrous afternoon in Baku, as they bizarrely crashed out of qualifying.

More RED FLAG drama at Azerbaijan GP as team suffer repeat blow

Esteban Ocon has caused a red flag after stopping on track in the final sector and was unable to make it to the pitlane.

Ferrari star's crash prompts FIFTH red flag at chaotic Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari junior and Haas star Ollie Bearman has brought out yet another red flag in FP3 after crashing into the wall.

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned

Charles Leclerc achieved a stunning pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Max Verstappen struggled against his rivals.

Red Bull Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz FIA Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku
