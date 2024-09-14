F1 star makes EMBARRASSING musical admission
F1 star makes EMBARRASSING musical admission
A Ferrari star has admitted to listening to his own music prior to a race to provide them with energy.
The Scuderia have bounced back to the front of the grid in the past few races, with Charles Leclerc securing a home win for the team at Monza.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned
Ferrari also carried over their pace from the Italian Grand Prix to Baku, with Leclerc securing pole position for Sunday’s race.
His team-mate Carlos Sainz also produced an impressive result and will start the race in P3, as Ferrari aim to challenge for the constructors’ title.
Can Charles Leclerc win in Baku?
In addition to his Monza win, Leclerc also achieved a stunning home win at the Monaco Grand Prix, after enduring nightmare outings in Monte Carlo throughout his F1 career.
When asked what music he listens to in order to motivate him before a race, the 26-year-old revealed that he listened to his own music ahead of the Monaco GP.
Leclerc released his debut piano-composed single "AUS23 (1:1)" in April 2023, and has since collaborated with Sofiane Pamart on their single Dreamers.
“I like instrumental, motivational music. It's like the movie music,” Leclerc said at the post-qualifying press conference at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Ferrari star's crash prompts FIFTH red flag at chaotic Azerbaijan GP
“That gives me a lot of energy before getting into the car.
“But if I am too tense, which doesn't happen very often, but it did on a few occasions, like Monaco maybe, before the start this year, then it's more calming music, and it's very calm, just to release the tension a little bit. But yeah, otherwise, instrumental, motivational music." “Before Monaco, I did [listen to his own music], because that's a lot more calming than the other type of songs I normally listen to," he added.
Oscar Piastri who qualified second, also attended the press conference and was asked if he listened to Leclerc’s music before races, offering a blunt response.
“No! Maybe I should. I honestly don't listen to anything,” he said.
READ MORE: FIA investigating F1 team after BIZARRE error
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA investigate Red Bull star incident as star drivers crash out - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 star makes EMBARRASSING musical admission
- 2 hours ago
Alonso reveals Newey TEXT MESSAGES before Red Bull switch
- 3 hours ago
Time ‘runs out' for RB as Ricciardo faced with career reality
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen open to SHOCK switch as champion reveals Newey respect
- Yesterday 21:12
FIA DISQUALIFY F1 star at Azerbaijan GP
- Yesterday 20:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov