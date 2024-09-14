F1 star makes EMBARRASSING musical admission

A Ferrari star has admitted to listening to his own music prior to a race to provide them with energy.

The Scuderia have bounced back to the front of the grid in the past few races, with Charles Leclerc securing a home win for the team at Monza.

Ferrari also carried over their pace from the Italian Grand Prix to Baku, with Leclerc securing pole position for Sunday’s race.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz also produced an impressive result and will start the race in P3, as Ferrari aim to challenge for the constructors’ title.

Charles Leclerc will be hoping to convert his pole position in Baku into a third win in 2024

In addition to his Monza win, Leclerc also achieved a stunning home win at the Monaco Grand Prix, after enduring nightmare outings in Monte Carlo throughout his F1 career.

When asked what music he listens to in order to motivate him before a race, the 26-year-old revealed that he listened to his own music ahead of the Monaco GP.

Leclerc released his debut piano-composed single "AUS23 (1:1)" in April 2023, and has since collaborated with Sofiane Pamart on their single Dreamers.

“I like instrumental, motivational music. It's like the movie music,” Leclerc said at the post-qualifying press conference at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc has made an embarrassing musical admission

“That gives me a lot of energy before getting into the car.

“But if I am too tense, which doesn't happen very often, but it did on a few occasions, like Monaco maybe, before the start this year, then it's more calming music, and it's very calm, just to release the tension a little bit. But yeah, otherwise, instrumental, motivational music." “Before Monaco, I did [listen to his own music], because that's a lot more calming than the other type of songs I normally listen to," he added.

Oscar Piastri who qualified second, also attended the press conference and was asked if he listened to Leclerc’s music before races, offering a blunt response.

“No! Maybe I should. I honestly don't listen to anything,” he said.

