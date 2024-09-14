close global

FIA announce ‘CRASH GATE’ as one of SIXTEEN official changes to Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a plethora of changes to the Baku City Circuit ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula 1 heads to Baku for round 17 of the 2024 season, with Max Verstappen determined to keep hold of his lead in the drivers' championship.

The Dutchman has struggled in recent races (without a win in six), and is now just 62 points ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

In the constructors' championship, McLaren are eight points behind reigning champions Red Bull, with Ferrari also forming a three-way battle after Charles Leclerc's stunning victory last time out.

The Baku track has been on the calendar since 2016
Sergio Perez won the 2023 Azerbaijan GP

FIA confirm Azerbaijan GP changes

The 2023 running of the Azerbaijan GP saw Sergio Perez claim victory for Red Bull, his most recent F1 victory which came all the back in April last year.

This year's event takes place in September, just one of a number of changes made ahead of the 2024 running of the Azerbaijan GP.

The FIA have now confirmed 16 changes to the Baku City Circuit, with various 'vehicle openings', places in which vehicles can be recovered in the event of a problem, being replaced by crash gates.

As well as these tweaks that may make a safety car more likely due to potential difficulties clearing stranded cars, the FIA have also revealed that DRS zones will be slightly shortened, and various concrete walls have been upgraded and replaced by new ones.

The document also announced that there will be a new location for the medical centre at the track.

F1 Standings

