F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix today (Saturday, September 14), as the field battle for pole position for Sunday's showdown around the streets of Baku.

Charles Leclerc was crowned king of Monza last time out at the Italian Grand Prix, besting both McLarens to claim a stunning home victory for Ferrari.

Meanwhile Red Bull's woes intensified with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing sixth and eighth respectively as they look to remedy their issues for the Azerbaijan GP.

McLaren have narrowed down Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship after Monza to just eight points, whilst Lando Norris remains 62 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Last year's Azerbaijan GP was won by Perez, but Red Bull will face a significant challenge to get ahead of McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes as the top teams battle it out in qualifying.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, September 14, 2024

The qualifying session in Baku kicks off today at 4pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 4pm Saturday
Central European Time 2pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 8am Saturday
United States (CDT): 7am Saturday
United States (PDT): 5am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 8pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 9:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 6am Saturday
Japan (JST): 9pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 2pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 3pm Saturday
China (CST): 8pm Saturday
India (IST): 5:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 9am Saturday
Singapore: 8pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 3pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 4pm Saturday
Turkey: 3pm Saturday

How to watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

