Team boss admits Vettel 'love' amid stunning F1 return decision
A Formula 1 team boss has revealed his 'love' for Sebastian Vettel as speculation mounts that the former racer could be set for a shock return to the sport.
The German retired in 2022 following a short stint at Aston Martin, but has hinted he would be open to getting behind the wheel once again.
Vettel won four world drivers' titles in succession during a dominant spell with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, before moving on to race for Ferrari and Aston Martin.
Former Ferrari boss hails champion
Addressing rumours of a potential return to the grid earlier this season, the 37-year-old admitted he had discussions with a number of team bosses, including Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.
Vettel's name has now cropped up in the discussion over who will line up for Sauber - who will transition to Audi in 2026 - as the team look to secure a suitable partner for Nico Hulkenberg.
Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, Ralf Schumacher cast doubt on that being a viable option, but comments made by Sauber's Chief Technical Officer Mattia Binotto suggest Vettel is in the team's thoughts.
Discussing the prospect of bringing Vettel on board while in Monza, the former Ferrari chief told Sky Sports Germany: "I love Sebastian.
"Working with him, I think you can even more appreciate how strong he is as a person, as well as a driver.
"At the moment, I have not decided. I’ve only been here for a couple of weeks.
"I need first to understand, to look around, to listen and we will need to, at some stage, make a decision, which has to be the right choice for Audi.
"Not only for the short term but looking ahead to our journey, to our final ambition."
