F1 Results Today: Hamilton DENIES Red Bull domination as multiple red flags cause chaos
Max Verstappen edged Lewis Hamilton to the top of the timesheets in a FP1 session consumed with red flags.
However, the seven-time world champion managed to separate the two Red Bulls with Sergio Perez setting the third fastest time.
The first red flag was thrown just ten minutes into the session, causing initial confusion as to the reason with no incident reported.
It was soon revealed to be a loose bit of debris on the track at Turn 12, which was promptly removed and the session deemed safe enough to resume.
However, Charles Leclerc soon caused a second red flag by crashing into the wall at Turn 15 after missing the apex.
The Monza winner took too much speed on the kerb, which resulted in damage to the front of his Ferrari, but thankfully Leclerc reported that he was unharmed from the incident, citing the reason for his crash: "I took the dirt on the outside."
Baku's tight and twisty turns continued to prompt red flags, with Franco Colapinto losing the rear end of his Williams and finding the barriers into Turn 4, with concerns regarding his gearbox.
In addition to the two on-track incidents, Esteban Ocon also received limited running in FP1, after reporting a loss of power and entering the pits to retire from the session.
F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:45.546
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.313
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.376
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.481
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.627
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.736
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.906
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.970
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.062
10. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.141
11. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.427
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.589
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.638
14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.094
15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.162
16. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +2.355
17. Alex Albon [Williams] - +2.409
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +3.166
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.506
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
