F1 Results Today: Hamilton DENIES Red Bull domination as multiple red flags cause chaos

Max Verstappen edged Lewis Hamilton to the top of the timesheets in a FP1 session consumed with red flags.

However, the seven-time world champion managed to separate the two Red Bulls with Sergio Perez setting the third fastest time.

The first red flag was thrown just ten minutes into the session, causing initial confusion as to the reason with no incident reported.

It was soon revealed to be a loose bit of debris on the track at Turn 12, which was promptly removed and the session deemed safe enough to resume.

However, Charles Leclerc soon caused a second red flag by crashing into the wall at Turn 15 after missing the apex.

The Monza winner took too much speed on the kerb, which resulted in damage to the front of his Ferrari, but thankfully Leclerc reported that he was unharmed from the incident, citing the reason for his crash: "I took the dirt on the outside."

Baku's tight and twisty turns continued to prompt red flags, with Franco Colapinto losing the rear end of his Williams and finding the barriers into Turn 4, with concerns regarding his gearbox.

In addition to the two on-track incidents, Esteban Ocon also received limited running in FP1, after reporting a loss of power and entering the pits to retire from the session.

F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:45.546

2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.313

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.376

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.481

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.627

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.736

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.906

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.970

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.062

10. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.141

11. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.427

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.589

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.638

14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.094

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.162

16. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +2.355

17. Alex Albon [Williams] - +2.409

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +3.166

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.506

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - NO TIME



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

