Aston Martin in race against time to fix MAJOR issue ahead of Newey arrival
Aston Martin in race against time to fix MAJOR issue ahead of Newey arrival
Aston Martin have a fight on their hands to solve a major issue in time for Adrian Newey's arrival in 2025, according to one key member of their team.
The design guru will begin the next stage of his Formula 1 career at the British outfit next season, after signing a multi-year deal to become the team's managing technical partner.
F1 HEADLINES: Alonso drops Newey BOMBSHELL as Azerbaijan GP warning issued
READ MORE: Newey's 'NASTY HABIT' revealed by F1 legend
The news put an end to months of speculation over where his future would lie following his shock resignation from his position as Red Bull's chief technical officer earlier this year.
Newey - widely regarded to be the sport's greatest designer - won 13 world championships during his time at Red Bull, working alongside the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
Aston Martin F1 team 'not ready' for Newey
His signing represents a major coup for Aston Martin, who fought off competition from Ferrari to secure his signature, and they will hope his arrival will push them towards the top end of the grid and in contention for titles.
But one of the team's ambassadors has now revealed that there is work to do before the Brit officially takes up his role in early 2025.
Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Pedro de la Rosa admitted: “The reality is that we are not ready for Adrian at the moment because our wind tunnel is still not working, but we are in a phase that in a few months, we will have our new wind tunnel, new simulator.
“We are not ready yet, but we will be in 2025 when he joins so that is the reality."
WATCH: Former world champion warns Russell of potential replacement
The former Jaguar and McLaren driver insisted however, that the team are in no doubt that they will be in a position to hit the ground running ahead of the start of next season.
“Also, he [Newey] knows better than all of us that Aston Martin will be ready when he arrives, and that’s why he’s joining," the Spaniard added.
“He would not join if he didn’t have the assurances or confidence that Aston Martin will be ready for him.”
READ MORE: Major Ricciardo replacement announcement 'expected' BEFORE Azerbaijan GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Star driver REPLACED by team in brutal mid-season switch
- 30 minutes ago
FIA issue official F1 statement as MULTIPLE breaches confirmed
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin in race against time to fix MAJOR issue ahead of Newey arrival
- 2 hours ago
F1 Budget Cap explained: How much is it, and how does it work?
- Today 13:27
Why did Adrian Newey sign Aston Martin contract? Four key reasons behind decision
- Today 12:57
EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin driver admits future NOT with F1 team
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov