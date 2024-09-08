Ricciardo speaks out on mental challenge as champion BRUTALLY slams ‘failed’ star - GPFans F1 Recap
Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on the importance of adopting the correct mindset as he fights for his future in the sport.
F1 champion brutally hits out at 'failed' Red Bull star
A Red Bull F1 star has come under scathing criticism from two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.
Red Bull facing 'CATASTROPHIC' issues as Horner told to address Verstappen performance
A Formula 1 legend has issued a warning to Christian Horner as Red Bull fear losing both championships to McLaren after their recent struggles.
Newey's JAW-DROPPING Aston Martin contract details 'revealed'
Adrian Newey's jaw-dropping salary at Aston Martin has been revealed ahead of the Formula 1 design guru's expected move to the Silverstone-based team, according to reports.
Ex-Red Bull star reveals verdict on Verstappen’s ‘raw passion'
A Formula 1 icon has revealed his opinion on Max Verstappen's behaviour after his and Red Bull's lacklustre performance at the Italian Grand Prix.
Latest News
- 41 minutes ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov