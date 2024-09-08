close global

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on the importance of adopting the correct mindset as he fights for his future in the sport.

F1 champion brutally hits out at 'failed' Red Bull star

A Red Bull F1 star has come under scathing criticism from two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen.

Red Bull facing 'CATASTROPHIC' issues as Horner told to address Verstappen performance

A Formula 1 legend has issued a warning to Christian Horner as Red Bull fear losing both championships to McLaren after their recent struggles.

Newey's JAW-DROPPING Aston Martin contract details 'revealed'

Adrian Newey's jaw-dropping salary at Aston Martin has been revealed ahead of the Formula 1 design guru's expected move to the Silverstone-based team, according to reports.

Ex-Red Bull star reveals verdict on Verstappen’s ‘raw passion'

A Formula 1 icon has revealed his opinion on Max Verstappen's behaviour after his and Red Bull's lacklustre performance at the Italian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap

  • September 7, 2024 23:57
Ricciardo discusses Red Bull EXIT as team announce official driver replacement - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo discusses Red Bull EXIT as team announce official driver replacement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • September 6, 2024 23:59

Latest News

Ricciardo speaks out on mental challenge as champion BRUTALLY slams ‘failed’ star - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 supremo trolled on social media

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo reveals 'mindset' battle amid F1 future fears

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes star dealt crushing comparison after HORROR debut

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Championship

F1 European champion crowned in SHOCK result as Hamilton lands big win

  • Yesterday 19:58
Max Verstappen

Verstappen defends X-RATED radio rants amid Red Bull struggles

  • Yesterday 18:57
