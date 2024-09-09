F1 champion claims McLaren's 'DNA' hurting team in Red Bull title fight

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that it is not in McLaren's 'DNA' to prioritise Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri, something that is hurting their title fight against Red Bull.

McLaren are breathing down Red Bull's neck in the constructors' standings, sitting just eight points behind the reigning champions.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey faces WOBBLE before future announcement as Horner caught in feisty exchange

READ MORE: Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance

In the drivers' championship, Norris is 62 points adrift from Verstappen with just eight races remaining.

Zak Brown has refused to name a number 1 driver at the team

Lando Norris is 62 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings

This means the Brit needs to reduce the deficit by eight points a race to claim his maiden F1 title and deny Verstappen from making it four in as many years.

McLaren have come under fire for failing to put Norris first in his bid to catch Verstappen, most notably in Monza and Hungary this season.

If Norris had been allowed to keep his winning position at the Hungaroring, and had the team ordered Piastri to swap positions last time out at the Italian GP, the 24-year-old would have accrued 10 extra points across the two races.

READ MORE: Axed McLaren star blasts ‘UNFAIR’ F1

Rosberg: McLaren DNA costing Norris F1 title

Rosberg believes the team need to get to grips with the predicament they find themselves in if they are to try and win both titles.

Nico Rosberg won the F1 world drivers' championship in 2016

“First of all the situation is totally unexpected to them," he told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"Their DNA of going racing has been, 'We go racing with two number ones and both have equal opportunity', and they certainly did not see this situation coming at all.

“They really have to now, it's a big learning process for them and big requirement to think a lot about it and see what the best approach is.

"But it goes against their DNA, because their DNA is two number one drivers, everybody has the same opportunity.”

READ MORE: F1 team announce official driver REPLACEMENT

Related