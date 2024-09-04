Ricciardo opens up on RB 'downfall' as Horner reveals TRUST ISSUES - GPFans F1 Recap

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed what his biggest 'downfall' has been since his comeback, as his position with Visa Cash App RB remains uncertain.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner reveals 'trust' issues causing Red Bull problems

Christian Horner has admitted that there are ‘trust’ issues at Red Bull as they investigate the weaknesses of the RB20.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

The FIA have released a statement regarding the legality of all 2024 Formula 1 front wings - including Mercedes and McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen FINALLY identifies Red Bull issue after championship blow

Max Verstappen has finally identified the main issue with his RB20 after a woeful weekend at Monza.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari announce NEW partnership after 2025 split

Ferrari have released a statement revealing their brand new sponsor, with a long-standing partnership ending after the season finishes.

➡️ READ MORE

Related