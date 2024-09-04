close global

Ricciardo opens up on RB 'downfall' as Horner reveals TRUST ISSUES - GPFans F1 Recap

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed what his biggest 'downfall' has been since his comeback, as his position with Visa Cash App RB remains uncertain.

Horner reveals 'trust' issues causing Red Bull problems

Christian Horner has admitted that there are ‘trust’ issues at Red Bull as they investigate the weaknesses of the RB20.

FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

The FIA have released a statement regarding the legality of all 2024 Formula 1 front wings - including Mercedes and McLaren.

Verstappen FINALLY identifies Red Bull issue after championship blow

Max Verstappen has finally identified the main issue with his RB20 after a woeful weekend at Monza.

Ferrari announce NEW partnership after 2025 split

Ferrari have released a statement revealing their brand new sponsor, with a long-standing partnership ending after the season finishes.

Ricciardo pictured celebrating as Audi driver announcement IMMINENT - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo pictured celebrating as Audi driver announcement IMMINENT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • September 3, 2024 23:57
Ricciardo stung by double FIA punishment as F1 star BANNED for next race - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo stung by double FIA punishment as F1 star BANNED for next race - GPFans F1 Recap

  • September 1, 2024 23:57

Ricciardo opens up on RB 'downfall' as Horner reveals TRUST ISSUES - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 27 minutes ago
F1 star BLASTS social media user for false rumour

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo identifies RB 'downfall' as pressure mounts over future

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari before Mercedes signing

  • 3 hours ago
F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
Troubled Horner admits Red Bull ‘exposed’ as titles in jeopardy

  • Yesterday 19:42
