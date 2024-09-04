F1 star BLASTS social media user for false rumour

A multiple world champion has responded to a video on X claiming his car broke down in Monaco.

The social media post, which the author has since deleted, showed Fernando Alonso's car being towed on the streets of Monte-Carlo.

The X post had claimed that the superstar's car broke down, but in reality it was being delivered to his home.

This was confirmed later on by the driver with multiple pictures of him posing with his fancy new supercar.

Many of the drivers on the current F1 grid live in Monaco

The F1 legend has won the Monaco GP twice in his career so far

F1 legend showcases new car after reports of it breaking down

Aston Martin driver Alonso finished P11 at last weekend's Italian GP with a decent drive, just missing out on some points.

However, on Tuesday, the 42-year-old had to respond to a social media post claiming that his new Aston Martin Valkyrie supercar had broken down.

His reply was in Spanish but translated to 'Gaining credibility' with the hashtag 'distantsources' along with a lot of laughing emojis as he appeared to mock the author for their lack of credibility and use of a false source.

Fernando Alonso sits in ninth place in the drivers' standings with 50 points

Following on from his reply the two-time world champion revealed that his Valkyrie supercar, designed by Adrian Newey, had arrived in a post on X today.

It read: "The day has arrived! I am a proud owner of the best road legal car on the planet. What a privilege to work for this brand."

With F1 heading to Baku next for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Alonso will be hoping that his Aston Martin doesn't break down in the race as he looks to score some more points.

