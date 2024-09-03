Bizarre Kravitz interview settles debate in 'BEST' new Leclerc love admission
Bizarre Kravitz interview settles debate in 'BEST' new Leclerc love admission
Ted Kravitz has delivered his verdict on the ongoing debate surrounding Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's puppy Leo.
The Monegasque's furry companion has been a regular feature on race days throughout this season, much to the delight of Formula 1 fans who have become smitten with the pup since he was introduced to the world earlier this year.
Leo isn't the only celebrity dog in the paddock, with Lewis Hamilton - who will team up with Leclerc from next season - often bringing his canine friend Roscoe along to grands prix too, prompting Leclerc to tease a future play-date between the pair ahead of their 2025 link-up.
Leo steals the show after Leclerc win
Leo was something of a good luck charm last weekend, as his presence in Monza helped inspire Leclerc to a stunning victory in front of a passionate home crowd.
It was the 26-year-old's second triumph at the iconic circuit, having previously stood on top of the podium back in 2019.
However, with the post-race celebrations barely under way, attention quickly turned to little Leo, with Sky Sports commentator and pundit Kravitz making reference to the pup during Ted's Notebook.
Following a recent GPFans poll asking our audience to vote on F1's cutest dog, Kravitz made no secret of where his heart lies.
“Leo the puppy must have been yapping himself silly in anticipation," he said. "I wonder if I can interview him.
“Leo, are you delighted with the result? Give me one woof for yes and two woofs for no.”
After gleefully imitating a 'woof' noise, Kravitz continued: “He was happy with it! Great! And Leo, are you the bestest boy at Monza today?
"He is the bestest boy at Monza today - apart from his Dad.”
