FIA hand out penalty verdict over Ricciardo incident as Horner DUMBSTRUCK by Monza disaster - GPFans F1 Recap

The FIA have announced their verdict following an incident involving Daniel Ricciardo at Monza.

Horner admits 'FUNDAMENTAL' error to blame for Red Bull's Monza nightmare

Christian Horner has admitted that the team have a 'fundamental' issue as Red Bull scramble to find answers to their performances woes.

Sky F1 pundit makes worrying admission over Mercedes star’s drug test

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz raised a humorous question relating to Mercedes driver George Russell's post-qualifying drugs test after Saturday's action in Monza.

F1 qualifying DELAYED at Monza after chaotic end to session

Qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix was delayed after gravel needed to be swept off the track thanks to a chaotic end to Q1.

Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement ‘PROBLEM’ at Mercedes

Toto Wolff has reacted to Kimi Antonelli’s FP1 crash as the Mercedes boss reveals the ‘problem’ with Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

