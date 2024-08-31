Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement ‘PROBLEM’ at Mercedes
Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement ‘PROBLEM’ at Mercedes
Toto Wolff has reacted to Kimi Antonelli’s FP1 crash as the Mercedes boss reveals the ‘problem’ with Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.
The Italian youngster made his F1 debut during practice on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix, with the team quickly making a decision on his future the following day.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
READ MORE: Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash
Antonelli was parachuted straight to Formula 2 this year after an impressive career in Italian F4 and Formula Regional, and has since acquired two victories in the series.
The 18-year-old has also completed a series of tests for Mercedes, only increasing the team’s confidence in the star.
F1 RESULTS: Ricciardo LEADS key RB battle as Hamilton replacement crashes on debut
Toto Wolff reacts to Kimi Antonelli F1 crash
Antonelli did not get to complete much of FP1 before pushing too hard and crashing into the barriers at Parabolica.
Whilst the Mercedes star climbed out of the car unharmed, he retreated to the garage after causing severe damage to the car with the mechanics in a hurry to repair it in time for George Russell in FP2.
Speaking at the press conference after the session, Wolff gave a supportive assessment of Antonelli’s performance despite the incident.
“He’s a rookie, he’s very young. We are prepared to invest into his future,” Wolff said.
“These moments they will happen and they will continue to happen next year." he continued.
READ MORE: Hamilton replacement CRASHES as F1 debut rocked by red flag
“What we’ve seen today was we’d rather have a problem in slowing him down than making him faster.
"What we’ve seen from one and a half laps is astonishing."
“A strong driver needs to recover from these things and cope with the pressure and obviously this weekend wasn’t easy for him.”
“You have all these shenanigans around you in Monza, we tell him [he’s] the kid that’s being hyped, first time in a Mercedes, and it must be a heavy burden, but if he wants to be champion one day he needs to cope with that and I have no doubt that he can and he will.”
READ MORE: Ricciardo BACKS UP Red Bull F1 seat push with Monza heroics
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
- 29 minutes ago
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- 1 hour ago
F1 star learns harsh truth behind team’s BRUTAL axing
- 1 hour ago
Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement ‘PROBLEM’ at Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying FREE
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct