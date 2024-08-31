FIA issue penalty verdict after Ricciardo Monza investigation

The FIA have announced their verdict following an incident involving Daniel Ricciardo at Monza.

The Visa Cash App RB star managed to outqualify his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, and will start the race in P12.

However, Ricciardo’s Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix did not entirely go to plan, being one of three drivers to be noted by the stewards in FP3.

Ricciardo, alongside Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, were all placed under investigation for impeding after the trio nearly tangled together.

Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri were investigated for impeding in Monza

FIA reveal Monza penalty verdict

Piastri was looking to avoid the oncoming Ricciardo, who was on a flying lap, by moving to the right hand side of the track, whilst Leclerc sped down the straight.

The Ferrari was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision with Piastri, leading to the pair being summoned to the stewards for impeding Ricciardo.

Following a review of the incident the stewards have determined that no further action will be taken over the incident.

The stewards found that at the approach to Turn 7 Piastri and Leclerc, who were both on cool down laps, were both aware that Ricciardo was approaching.

No further action will be taken after Monza incident

Piastri believed that Leclerc would remain behind, and expected Ricciardo to overtake him on his left, moving to the right to allow more space for his fellow Aussie.

However, Leclerc thought Piastri would remain on the left, and alternatively made room for Ricciardo on the right moving ahead of the McLaren.

To avoid a collision Leclerc had to place two wheels off the track to avoid contact with Piastri who was incoming towards the right.

As a result of the tussle in front of him Ricciardo aborted his lap, with the three drivers coming to a consensus that Piastri and Leclerc misunderstood each other's intentions, and therefore no further action has been taken.

