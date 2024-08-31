FIA announce PENALTY verdict after Sainz incident at Italian GP
FIA announce PENALTY verdict after Sainz incident at Italian GP
The FIA have announced their verdict following an incident involving Carlos Sainz at the Italian Grand Prix.
Sainz will compete at the Italian GP this year for the last time as a Ferrari driver, after it was announced that he will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton for next season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
READ MORE: Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash
The Spaniard will join Williams in 2025 and will be hoping to finish his career at the Scuderia with a spectacular result at Monza.
Sainz achieved a stunning victory at the Australian Grand Prix just weeks after receiving surgery on his appendix, but has not tasted victory since.
Haas awarded penalty after Carlos Sainz incident
However, a win may be a tall order for Sainz, with Ferrari falling behind their rivals in recent races, as Mercedes and McLaren have produced upgrades that have allowed them to regularly take the fight to Red Bull.
Moreover, Sainz found himself a little too close to the rear of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas during FP1, an incident that caught the attention of the FIA.
Magnussen was summoned to see the stewards after FP1 for allegedly impeding the Ferrari star at Turn 7 - the second Lesmo corner.
The stewards have reached a verdict regarding the incident, confirming that Magnussen did impede Sainz, with Haas fined €7,500 as a result.
READ MORE: F1 safety car CRASHES at Italian Grand Prix
Magnussen was given no warning by Haas via team radio that Sainz was approaching, and could not see the Ferrari in his mirrors.
Sainz further confirmed that the situation was ‘not dangerous’, however the stewards deemed that it was obvious his Ferrari was approaching, and that Haas should have made Magnussen aware.
Whilst a formal warning would usually be given in this situation, the nature of the track and the fact Magnussen could not see Sainz approaching, made the stewards feel that a warning was not deserved.
Furthermore, because the incident was not deemed to be dangerous, the financial penalty imposed on Haas has been halved.
READ MORE: F1 star under threat of RACE BAN causes Red Flag at Monza
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce PENALTY verdict after Sainz incident at Italian GP
- 50 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen DESTROYED in disastrous session as title rivals prosper
- 1 hour ago
F1 qualifying DELAYED at Monza after chaotic end to session
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen incident with McLaren rival sparks FIA INVESTIGATION at Monza
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari announce key partnership SPLIT before Hamilton arrival
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct