Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying FREE
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying FREE
Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 today for free.
The legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza plays host to round 16 of the 2024 season as the championship enters its final nine-race stretch.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
READ MORE: Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash
Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship with a 70-point gap over McLaren's Lando Norris. However, the Dutchman has faced a recent slump, going five races without tasting victory.
Can the Red Bull star reverse his fortunes at Monza and take another step towards his fourth consecutive world title?
What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
As for the Italian Grand Prix, the qualifying highlights will be aired today (Saturday, August 31) at 5:30pm UK time. Bringing you the action will be Steve Jones, David Coulthard, and Ariana Bravo.
You can also catch the race highlights tomorrow (Sunday, September 1) at 5:30pm.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat
- 29 minutes ago
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- 1 hour ago
F1 star learns harsh truth behind team’s BRUTAL axing
- 1 hour ago
Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement ‘PROBLEM’ at Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying FREE
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct