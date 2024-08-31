Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 today for free.

The legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza plays host to round 16 of the 2024 season as the championship enters its final nine-race stretch.

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship with a 70-point gap over McLaren's Lando Norris. However, the Dutchman has faced a recent slump, going five races without tasting victory.

Can the Red Bull star reverse his fortunes at Monza and take another step towards his fourth consecutive world title?

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

As for the Italian Grand Prix, the qualifying highlights will be aired today (Saturday, August 31) at 5:30pm UK time. Bringing you the action will be Steve Jones, David Coulthard, and Ariana Bravo.

You can also catch the race highlights tomorrow (Sunday, September 1) at 5:30pm.

