Schumacher reveals Mercedes F1 test after cruel Williams snub

Mick Schumacher has revealed that he has taken part in a Mercedes test as his chances of a return to the Formula 1 grid look slim.

Only two seats remain for the 2025 season, with Kick Sauber and Visa Cash App RB yet to decide their second driver spots.

Schumacher was initially tipped to join Alpine after Esteban Ocon announced his exit from the team, however they opted for the experience of their reserve driver Jack Doohan instead.

The German was thrown a lifeline, after Williams axed Logan Sargeant midway through the season, with hopes he could join the team until the arrival of Carlos Sainz next season.

Jack Doohan will race with Alpine in 2025

Franco Colapinto was given the Williams promotion

Can Mick Schumacher make an F1 comeback?

However, Schumacher was once again snubbed as Williams decided to promote their junior driver Franco Colapinto for the rest of the season.

Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes but there is no chance at a race seat there after the news that was announced on Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Brackley-based outfit promoted their junior driver Kimi Antonelli, who starred in his first F1 session during FP1 at Monza.

As an F1 return seems further away for Schumacher, he will have to be content continuing to test for Mercedes for now.

In a recent interview with Sky Germany, former racing driver Ralf Schumacher asked his nephew what the atmosphere was like at the team currently.

Mick Schumacher reveals test breakthrough with Mercedes

The 25-year-old revealed that he had tested for Mercedes before the Italian GP as he continues to perform his duties as a reserve driver whilst looking for a permanent F1 seat.

“Very good. I just came back from an overnight sim. I flew to Brackley yesterday afternoon,” Schumacher said. “It was a long night but in the end, I think we found some good results.

“Hopefully it will show on the track today. Unfortunately the track is wet now so it doesn’t really help now but let's see how qualifying goes.”

The Mercedes pace looked competitive at Monza until qualifying, when Lewis Hamilton could only manage to set a time good enough for P6.

His team-mate George Russell faired better starting from P3 but could only finish in seventh place in Sunday's race.

With Antonelli and Russell confirmed for Mercedes, Schumacher will have to look elsewhere with time running out to secure at seat on next year's grid.

