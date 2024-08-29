Jenas SHOCK TV return 'expected' despite sacking scandal

TV presenter and sports pundit Jermaine Jenas is 'expected' to make his return to the screen despite being sacked by the BBC, according to reports.

The former footballer was dismissed by the media organisation last week, following allegations that he had sent inappropriate messages to colleagues.

Jenas, who played for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur during his career in English football, was a co-host on the BBC flagship programme, The One Show, and also a regular pundit on Match of the Day and Football Focus.

Alongside his roles at the BBC, the 41-year-old anchored TNT's coverage of Formula E last season, after replacing long-term host Vernon Kay.

Jermaine Jenas anchored TNT's coverage of Formula E Season 10 in the UK

TNT Jenas 'exile' claims addressed

In light of the allegations, the ex-England international confirmed that he did send 'inappropriate messages', and admitted feeling 'ashamed' of his actions.

However, despite his reputation suffering a severe blow as a result of these recent developments, Jenas may be set to receive a lifeline from one of his employers.

According to The Telegraph, sources at TNT - who provide the Formula E coverage in the UK - are expecting Jenas to make his return to the screens following the international football break which runs from September 2 until September 10.

The report stated: "TNT declined to comment on Jenas’ employment status following his sudden dismissal by the BBC.

“While Jenas has not been booked by TNT for the next few weeks, he has not been exiled.

"Some sources at TNT told Telegraph Sport that they expect him back following next month’s international break, but a return date has yet to be formally discussed.

“TNT executives are in a difficult position over Jenas, as they have not seen the evidence which led to him being fired by the BBC.”

