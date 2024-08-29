Jenas SHOCK TV return 'expected' despite sacking scandal
Jenas SHOCK TV return 'expected' despite sacking scandal
TV presenter and sports pundit Jermaine Jenas is 'expected' to make his return to the screen despite being sacked by the BBC, according to reports.
The former footballer was dismissed by the media organisation last week, following allegations that he had sent inappropriate messages to colleagues.
F1 HEADLINES: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’
READ MORE: Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement
Jenas, who played for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur during his career in English football, was a co-host on the BBC flagship programme, The One Show, and also a regular pundit on Match of the Day and Football Focus.
Alongside his roles at the BBC, the 41-year-old anchored TNT's coverage of Formula E last season, after replacing long-term host Vernon Kay.
READ MORE: McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
TNT Jenas 'exile' claims addressed
In light of the allegations, the ex-England international confirmed that he did send 'inappropriate messages', and admitted feeling 'ashamed' of his actions.
However, despite his reputation suffering a severe blow as a result of these recent developments, Jenas may be set to receive a lifeline from one of his employers.
According to The Telegraph, sources at TNT - who provide the Formula E coverage in the UK - are expecting Jenas to make his return to the screens following the international football break which runs from September 2 until September 10.
The report stated: "TNT declined to comment on Jenas’ employment status following his sudden dismissal by the BBC.
“While Jenas has not been booked by TNT for the next few weeks, he has not been exiled.
"Some sources at TNT told Telegraph Sport that they expect him back following next month’s international break, but a return date has yet to be formally discussed.
“TNT executives are in a difficult position over Jenas, as they have not seen the evidence which led to him being fired by the BBC.”
READ MORE: Dutch Prince drops BOMBSHELL after Verstappen handshake snub
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team break tradition with MAJOR shake-up ahead of Italian GP
- 35 minutes ago
Jenas SHOCK TV return 'expected' despite sacking scandal
- 1 hour ago
Newey team favourites ‘pushing’ to secure F1 deal
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull replacement announced ahead of Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen hits back at FIA chief over abuse comments
- Today 08:27
F1 News Today: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct