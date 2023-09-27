De Vries handed MULTI-YEAR contract in stunning racing return

Sam Cook

Wednesday 27 September 2023 12:57

Nyck de Vries has revealed on Instagram that he will be returning to racing in 2024, in Formula E with the Mahindra Racing team.

The Dutchman endured a tough rookie season in Formula 1, driving in an underperforming AlphaTauri car and struggling to get to grips with it.

Being constantly outperformed by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda ultimately led to the team deciding to make a change, and he was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo after the British Grand Prix.

This meant that his F1 career lasted just 11 races (including the 2022 Italian GP when he stepped in at Williams to replace the ill Alex Albon), leading to criticism for AlphaTauri from a number of ex-drivers that they hadn't given him enough time to showcase his talents.

At the age of 28, De Vries was relatively old to be a rookie, but has spent most of his racing career enjoying success outside of F1.

He won the F2 championship in 2019, as well as the 2020-21 Formula E championship with the Mercedes team. Now, he is heading back to the sport where he excelled for three full seasons, but this time with a different team.

"Announcement‼️ Coming home to Formula E with Mahindra Racing," he revealed on Instagram.

"I am really excited for this new challenge and chapter in my career. The foundations are already solid and the future plans share our common vision. Together we can bring out the best in each other. I can’t wait to get started."

New challenge for De Vries

De Vries and Vandoorne enjoyed a successful partnership together in Formula E for three seasons

Having spent three very successful seasons with the Mercedes team alongside Stoffel Vandoorne, the Dutchman decided the time was right to attempt to break into F1.

He did that successfully but, when he was dropped by AlphaTauri, it became clear that it was unlikely any other team would be willing to take him on.

This time around, De Vries will be driving alongside Swiss driver Edoardo Mortaro for a team that only managed to finish 10th in last season's standings.

On the announcement of their two new drivers, Mahindra Racing said on their official website: "Mahindra Racing is delighted to announce the signings of Nyck De Vries and Edoardo Mortara on multi-year contracts to compete for the team from Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

"Season 10 marks a new chapter in the history of Mahindra Racing – the only Indian team on the grid and the last of FIA Formula E’s founding teams to compete in its original identity.

"The signing of two drivers of Mortara’s and De Vries’ calibre and experience is a positive step on the team’s journey towards becoming Championship contenders once more, after a difficult start to the new Gen3 regulations in season nine."

