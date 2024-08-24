Formula E issue statement after Jenas sacking

Formula E have issued a statement following the BBC's sacking of former footballer and presenter Jermaine Jenas.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was the anchor for TNT’s coverage of Formula E last season, after replacing long-term host Vernon Kay.

Alongside presenting for the all-electric racing series, Jenas also undertook presenting duties for the BBC and other radio broadcasters.

Jenas’ most notable broadcast role has been on the BBC flagship programme The One Show, which he has co-hosted alongside Alex Jones since 2020.

Jenas was TNT's Formula E anchor for the 2024 season

Formula E respond to Jermaine Jenas sacking

Jenas was sacked by the BBC earlier this week, following allegations that he had sent ‘inappropriate messages’ to two colleagues on The One Show.

The BBC promptly announced his departure on Thursday after the issue was brought to the attention of the organisation.

"We can confirm Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting line-up,” a spokesperson for the BBC said.

Jenas has since responded to the allegations in an interview with The Sun, where he confirmed that he did send messages to two colleagues.

“I did nothing illegal — these were inappropriate messages between two consenting adults,” he said.

“I am ashamed, and I am deeply sorry.

“I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology — especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry.”

Formula E have since issued a statement on Jenas, where they have neither confirmed nor denied whether he will be part of next season’s presenting line-up.

"Jermaine Jenas was part of Formula E's presentation team for season 10, which ended in July this year,” the statement read.

"As per the process followed in previous seasons, we will announce our presenter line-up for season 11 in due course.

"This decision will be carefully considered, taking into account the high standards we expect to be upheld at Formula E."

Season 11 will commence on December 7, 2024, when the all-electric racing series returns to Sao Paulo.

