McLaren announce star driver EXIT

After spending nearly half a decade with McLaren, a driving talent who up until now has donned the papaya colours, will be making the move to championship rivals next season.

British driver Jake Hughes has announced his departure from Formula E’s NEOM McLaren team to join Maserati MSG Racing for next season.

Despite his up-and-down season which contained two pole positions and three DNFs, the Brit impressed his new bosses to secure a seat at the team where he used to be a reserve driver.

The transition marks the end of a significant chapter in Hughes' career, as he leaves behind a team that has been his home for a significant chunk of his career.

“Leaving the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team will feel very strange for me in the coming weeks, based on the fact this team has been my home for the last four and a half years,” Hughes said in the team's press release.

“I have a lot of thanks to give to so many different people within the team for what they have given me, and how they have prepared me and allowed me to grow into the racing driver I am today.”

Hughes happy with Maserati move

Hughes, who has credited NEOM McLaren for his development and success in Formula E, expressed deep gratitude towards his soon-to-be former team.

“Everything I am in Formula E is down to this team, and for that, I am extremely grateful,” he added.

“I wish the team all the best, and I have no doubt that we’ll have some good times racing on track against each other in the future.”

Joining Hughes at Maserati for season 11 of Formula E is Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

Jake Hughes (R) will team up with Stoffel Vandoorne (L) at Maserati

McLaren CEO Zak Brown oversees both the F1 and the FE team

Joining Maserati MSG Racing marks a new and exciting chapter for Hughes, who is eager to build on the team’s storied success in Formula E.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Maserati MSG Racing,” Hughes announced in a statement.

“The success that the team has had, as one of the founding teams in Formula E, speaks for itself.”

Hughes has prior experience with Maserati MSG Racing, which he believes will facilitate a smooth transition.

“On a personal level, I have worked with the team previously so I know them well and I’m genuinely looking forward to going back,” he said.

“I know that the season has only just finished but I honestly can’t wait to get over to the HQ in Monaco and start working with the engineers, get on the simulator and really get cracking with our prep for Season 11.”

As Hughes prepares to integrate into Maserati MSG Racing, he remains optimistic about his future in Formula E.

“This marks the start of an exciting new chapter in my career, and I know that the best is yet to come,” Hughes concluded.

