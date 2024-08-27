Ricciardo Red Bull ‘options’ emerge as Wolff CONFIRMS Verstappen talks - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo Red Bull ‘options’ emerge as Wolff CONFIRMS Verstappen talks - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has offered an update regarding Daniel Ricciardo's prospects beyond 2024.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff confirms Verstappen talks as Mercedes driver decision revealed
Toto Wolff has confirmed talks over Max Verstappen’s Mercedes future as he accidentally reveals the team’s driver line-up for next year.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks as behind the scenes involvement revealed
Lewis Hamilton has said he will be holding talks with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali concerning an issue close to his heart.
➡️ READ MORE
Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline
Jos Verstappen has blamed Christian Horner and Red Bull for Max Verstappen's recent struggles.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari to 'announce KEY Hamilton staff' after Monza
Ferrari is reportedly set to announce significant staffing changes following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, as the Scuderia prepares for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo Red Bull ‘options’ emerge as Wolff CONFIRMS Verstappen talks - GPFans F1 Recap
- 19 minutes ago
Wolff teases Schumacher comeback with incredible SAUSAGE reference
- 1 hour ago
Horner reveals Ricciardo 'options' at Red Bull
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton replacement gushes over F1 debut ahead of Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes confirm driver swap as IMMEDIATE replacement announced ahead of Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
Wolff suggests new TWIST over Mercedes' Hamilton replacement
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct