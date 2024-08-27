Ricciardo Red Bull ‘options’ emerge as Wolff CONFIRMS Verstappen talks - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has offered an update regarding Daniel Ricciardo's prospects beyond 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff confirms Verstappen talks as Mercedes driver decision revealed

Toto Wolff has confirmed talks over Max Verstappen’s Mercedes future as he accidentally reveals the team’s driver line-up for next year.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks as behind the scenes involvement revealed

Lewis Hamilton has said he will be holding talks with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali concerning an issue close to his heart.

➡️ READ MORE

Jos Verstappen hits out at Horner AGAIN over Red Bull F1 decline

Jos Verstappen has blamed Christian Horner and Red Bull for Max Verstappen's recent struggles.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari to 'announce KEY Hamilton staff' after Monza

Ferrari is reportedly set to announce significant staffing changes following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, as the Scuderia prepares for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related