Ferrari to 'announce KEY Hamilton staff' after Monza
Ferrari is reportedly set to announce significant staffing changes following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, as the Scuderia prepares for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2025.
After a challenging season, the Italian team is gearing up for a major overhaul to ensure they can deliver a championship-contending car for the seven-time world champion and Charles Leclerc next year.
Ferrari’s last victory came in May at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Leclerc triumphed on the streets of Monte Carlo.
Since then, the team has endured seven winless races, placing them under intense pressure to perform at their home race in Monza.
With memories of Carlos Sainz’s brilliant pole position and podium finish behind the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez last year, Ferrari is keen to make a strong statement on home soil.
Major changes at Ferrari
The team’s focus is now on both ending the current season on a high note and laying the groundwork for 2025.
The current car, which has displayed inconsistent performance with strong race pace but less impressive qualifying speed, will continue to be developed as it forms the foundation for next season's machine.
This balance is crucial as all teams will be evolving their cars while simultaneously preparing for the new regulations set to be introduced in 2026.
Ferrari set for 2025 restructure
Central to Ferrari’s restructuring is the arrival of Loïc Serra from Mercedes, who will take over as technical director in October, following Enrico Cardile's departure to Aston Martin, according to La Gazzetta.
Serra’s expertise is expected to be pivotal as Ferrari looks to refine their technical direction and regain their competitive edge.
Diego Tondi, who has been instrumental in the team’s aerodynamic development, is expected to continue in his current role.
In addition to Serra, another key figure likely to join Ferrari’s ranks is Riccardo Adami, currently serving as Sainz’s race engineer.
Adami, who has previously worked with Sebastian Vettel, is poised to play a crucial role in Hamilton’s transition to Ferrari.
However, Ferrari’s full new line-up will not be disclosed until after the Italian Grand Prix.
Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur is expected to unveil the complete restructuring plan, marking a fresh start for Ferrari as they aim to provide Hamilton and Leclerc with a winning car.
Monza presents a critical opportunity for Ferrari to showcase their progress. The high-speed circuit, with its long straights and heavy braking zones, should suit the SF-24’s strengths, allowing the team to exploit their power unit to full effect.
To further bolster their chances, Vasseur has confirmed that Ferrari will introduce a significant aerodynamic update package at Monza, aimed at improving both their qualifying and race performance.
As Ferrari prepares to embark on this new chapter, the Italian Grand Prix could serve as the catalyst for a resurgence, setting the stage for a potentially transformative 2025 season with Hamilton.
