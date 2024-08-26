Horner reveals Mercedes face major 'risk' ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Horner reveals Mercedes face major 'risk' ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Christian Horner has questioned Mercedes over a looming ‘risk’ around Lewis Hamilton.
The seven-time champion will leave Mercedes at the end of the year, after achieving six world titles and multiple wins with the team.
F1 HEADLINES: Under-pressure team STUCK at track as Ricciardo reacts to Dutch GP crash
READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP
Hamilton will be moving to Ferrari, where he will displace current star Carlos Sainz, with a replacement yet to be decided for the champion at Mercedes.
The Spaniard was initially tipped to join the team, however their boss, Toto Wolff, set his sights elsewhere on the grid.
READ MORE: Haas F1 team could MISS race as Uralkali make court bid to seize cars
Horner identifies Hamilton replacement ‘risk’ at Mercedes
Wolff has expressed his desire to sign three-time world champion Max Verstappen, revealing that he was their number one target for the seat.
It has been a difficult season at Red Bull, due to controversies surrounding team boss Horner, and their rivals frequently proving competitive.
However, Verstappen has asserted that he will remain ‘loyal’ to Red Bull, where his contract is set to expire in 2028.
With a Verstappen move seemingly off the cards for next season, Mercedes have looked within their own talent pool to complete their driver line-up.
Junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been tipped to join the team, despite only being 17-years-old.
READ MORE: Hamilton set for Ferrari SNUB in huge Mercedes boost
The Italian was catapulted from the Formula Regional Championship into F2 this year, where he currently sits seventh in the drivers’ championship.
Despite this, Mercedes bosses remain confident in his talent, with Antonelli participating in a series of tests for the team, alongside claiming two wins in F2.
According to reports, Antonelli is expected to be announced as Hamilton's replacement by Mercedes ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, however Horner has revealed that this could be a ‘risk’ for Mercedes.
“I’m sure whatever options they choose to take, they’ve thought carefully about it,” Horner said to Sky Sports F1.
“And if they choose to give Antonelli the seat then you’ve got to commend them for taking a risk with a youngster.”
READ MORE: Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team forced to hand over RACE CAR following court order
- 59 minutes ago
Horner reveals Mercedes face major 'risk' ahead of Italian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Wolff delivers defiant response after DENYING Hamilton crucial Ferrari move
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo tribute made as major Red Bull issues arise
- 3 hours ago
F1 Explained: How much does a Formula 1 car weigh in 2024?
- Today 16:27
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- Today 15:14
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct