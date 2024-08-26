Horner reveals Mercedes face major 'risk' ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Christian Horner has questioned Mercedes over a looming ‘risk’ around Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion will leave Mercedes at the end of the year, after achieving six world titles and multiple wins with the team.

Hamilton will be moving to Ferrari, where he will displace current star Carlos Sainz, with a replacement yet to be decided for the champion at Mercedes.

The Spaniard was initially tipped to join the team, however their boss, Toto Wolff, set his sights elsewhere on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the year

Toto Wolff was eyeing up Max Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton

Horner identifies Hamilton replacement ‘risk’ at Mercedes

Wolff has expressed his desire to sign three-time world champion Max Verstappen, revealing that he was their number one target for the seat.

It has been a difficult season at Red Bull, due to controversies surrounding team boss Horner, and their rivals frequently proving competitive.

However, Verstappen has asserted that he will remain ‘loyal’ to Red Bull, where his contract is set to expire in 2028.

With a Verstappen move seemingly off the cards for next season, Mercedes have looked within their own talent pool to complete their driver line-up.

Junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been tipped to join the team, despite only being 17-years-old.

Will Andrea Kimi Antonelli join Mercedes F1?

The Italian was catapulted from the Formula Regional Championship into F2 this year, where he currently sits seventh in the drivers’ championship.

Despite this, Mercedes bosses remain confident in his talent, with Antonelli participating in a series of tests for the team, alongside claiming two wins in F2.

According to reports, Antonelli is expected to be announced as Hamilton's replacement by Mercedes ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, however Horner has revealed that this could be a ‘risk’ for Mercedes.

“I’m sure whatever options they choose to take, they’ve thought carefully about it,” Horner said to Sky Sports F1.

“And if they choose to give Antonelli the seat then you’ve got to commend them for taking a risk with a youngster.”

