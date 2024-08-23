F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and how to watch live
F1 finally returns from summer break this weekend, with the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort kicking off the second half of the 2024 season.
The first half was a thrilling and unpredictable affair, with seven different drivers claiming victory in the last 14 races.
Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri each secured a single win, while Lewis Hamilton added two victories to his tally at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.
However, it was Max Verstappen who dominated the scene, claiming the remaining seven wins and solidifying his position as the championship leader.
As the series heads to the Netherlands for the first of the final ten rounds, the Dutchman will be eager to end his four-race win drought and secure his eighth victory of the year in front of his home crowd.
F1 Practice times - Dutch Grand Prix
The action starts today with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 4pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 11:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 3pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Dutch Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, August 23, 2024
Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Friday
United States (EDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 8pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 4:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 7:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Friday
China (CST): 6:30pm Friday
India (IST): 4pm Friday
Brazil: 7:30am Friday
Singapore: 6:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Friday
Turkey: 1:30pm Friday
Dutch Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, August 23, 2024
Local time (CEST): 4pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Friday
United States (EDT): 10am Friday
United States (CDT): 9am Friday
United States (PDT): 7am Friday
Australia (AEST): 12am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 11:30am Friday
Mexico (CST): 8am Friday
Japan (JST): 11pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 5pm Friday
China (CST): 10pm Friday
India (IST): 7:30pm Friday
Brazil: 11am Friday
Singapore: 10pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Friday
Turkey: 5pm Friday
Dutch Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, August 24, 2024
Local time (CEST): 11:30am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 10:30am Saturday
United States (EDT): 5:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 4:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 2:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 7:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 7pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 3:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 6:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 12:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 5:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 3pm Saturday
Brazil: 6:30am Saturday
Singapore: 5:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 12:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 1:30pm Saturday
Turkey: 12:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
