Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?

The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz, has been a fixture in F1 media for over a decade.

It started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website before evolving into a series of features and short videos on the BBC.

However, the show truly found its stride upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012. Transformed into a 30-minute live format, Ted's Notebook quickly became a fan favourite.

Whether dissecting technical stuff with a touch of humour or securing exclusive interviews with key figures in the paddock, the show always delivers.

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

Bad news for Kravitz fans! While F1 is back in action after summer break, there won't be a Ted's Notebook show during this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix (August 23-25).

Usually, you can watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as sometimes it might get cancelled.

