Ricciardo bombshell emerges as Red Bull announce replacement ahead of Zandvoort - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future is again looking uncertain after a senior figure at Red Bull dropped a huge hint on one of the rivals for his VCARB seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Key Red Bull figure to be replaced ahead of Dutch GP

Red Bull have announced a replacement ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

➡️ READ MORE

Controversial F1 figure issues SHOCK driver line-up warning

A controversial figure within the sport has made a surprising claim regarding his team's driver lineup for 2025 and beyond.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher hits back at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has hit back at his ex-wife following an explosive interview that came out after Schumacher confirmed he was in a same-sex relationship.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen's long-term dream ROCKED in major team-mate snub

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has had one of his dreams shattered after recent comments emerged.

➡️ READ MORE

Related