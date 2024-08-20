Ricciardo bombshell emerges as Red Bull announce replacement ahead of Zandvoort - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo bombshell emerges as Red Bull announce replacement ahead of Zandvoort - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future is again looking uncertain after a senior figure at Red Bull dropped a huge hint on one of the rivals for his VCARB seat.
➡️ READ MORE
Key Red Bull figure to be replaced ahead of Dutch GP
Red Bull have announced a replacement ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
➡️ READ MORE
Controversial F1 figure issues SHOCK driver line-up warning
A controversial figure within the sport has made a surprising claim regarding his team's driver lineup for 2025 and beyond.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher hits back at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview
Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has hit back at his ex-wife following an explosive interview that came out after Schumacher confirmed he was in a same-sex relationship.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen's long-term dream ROCKED in major team-mate snub
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has had one of his dreams shattered after recent comments emerged.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo bombshell emerges as Red Bull announce replacement ahead of Zandvoort - GPFans F1 Recap
- 20 minutes ago
F1 driver barks that Hamilton is 'responsible' in unusual claim
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief drops Ricciardo bombshell with major F1 rival hint
- 2 hours ago
Key Red Bull figure to be REPLACED ahead of Dutch GP
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton's ex-Mercedes ally questions F1 champion's 'maturity'
- Yesterday 19:57
Ricciardo given Red Bull HOPE as Horner faces huge F1 choice
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct