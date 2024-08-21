close global

Verstappen responds to heated driver debate as crossover plans emerge

Max Verstappen has issued a response to the ongoing 'best driver' debate, whilst also hinting at plans for a rival racing series.

The Dutchman has often been described as one of the greatest drivers of his generation, already having achieved three world titles and 61 race wins, alongside a record breaking season in 2023.

Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, giving him plenty of opportunities to continue breaking F1 records.

Despite this, the champion has been linked to a switch to Mercedes, and to competing in events outside of F1 such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Max Verstappen has won three titles at Red Bull
Verstappen's father, Jos, currently competes in rallying

Max Verstappen responds to Kyle Larson claims

However, Verstappen was recently challenged by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who claimed he was a ‘better all-around driver’ than the 26-year-old.

When asked about debates surrounding who the best driver is, Verstappen was dismissive of the idea, whilst also hinting at plans to race in a different discipline.

"We should not have that debate because everyone is good in their own right,” Verstappen said in an interview with motorsport content creator Ash Vandelay.

Max Verstappen responds to the Kyle Larson driver debate

“I wouldn't be good in dirt. Maybe if I practice... I don't know. I think at the end of the day, a good racing driver picks up things quite quickly.

“It all depends on what you grew up with as well. Like for me of course, probably go karting and F1 these things are more natural to me than racing on dirt."

Verstappen's father, Jos, also entered the world of rallying this year and won at the Hannuit Rally in March.

“I have no clue how to do that at the moment. But I’ve done a bit of rallying on open fields and stuff and I found that really fun," Verstappen added.

“Am I going to be really good at it? I don’t know, I thought the beginning was a good start. But there’s so much to learn and you need to learn off the best people in that division of racing.”

What titles will Max Verstappen and Red Bull win in 2024?

1839 votes

