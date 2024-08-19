Ferrari star SHOCKS with team-mate tension admission

A Ferrari star has admitted to team-mate tension with a surprise driver in a recent interview.

Ferrari currently boasts the evenly matched roster of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who have often been described as one of the strongest team-mate pairings in F1.

The two drivers have found themselves as even competition during their careers, with both stars possessing a win apiece this season.

However, Sainz will leave the team next season to make way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, surely a dynamic change for Leclerc.

Felipe Massa compares Ferrari team-mates

Massa, clearly not one to let go of a sporting grudge, recently launched a controversial lawsuit over his infamous championship loss to Hamilton in 2008, when the Brazilian himself drove for Ferrari.

Hamilton will be hoping to acquire a record-breaking eighth world title when he makes the move to Maranello, and to go one better than F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

The two champions are currently tied on world titles, and both are frequently mentioned in the debate over who is the greatest driver of all time.

Whilst Schumacher may have not been the ideal team-mate for any driver to compete against, Felipe Massa revealed he actually ‘suffered more’ when paired with Fernando Alonso.

“It’s not easy because you know you’re alongside the number one [Michael Schumacher] and everything the power a driver like that has is very big within the team,” Massa said to UOL Esporte.

“If he decides to do something, the team will do it. Then at work, it’s not easy and sometimes you have to swallow some things which are not easy.

“But I think that at the time, I suffered a lot more with [Fernando] Alonso than with him for example."

In a strikingly similar comparison to the environment Hamilton and Leclerc will soon find themselves in with the Scuderia, Massa concluded: “With him [Schumacher], it was a very big situation where Ferrari was investing in a young man like me and also, he is at the end of his moment in Formula 1 and also at Ferrari.”

