Ricciardo admits facing 'pressure' as F1 star issued major warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out on dealing with the 'crazy' pressure associated with being a top Formula 1 driver.

F1 star warns Verstappen crashes EXPECTED

One of Formula 1's top stars has admitted he expects there to be many more crashes involving reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen dealt BLOW as Red Bull chief hints at Perez priority

Sergio Perez's driving style may be prioritised by Red Bull going forward, according to a senior figure within the team, dealing a blow to three-time champion Max Verstappen.

Iconic F1 tracks 'VULNERABLE' as three countries queue to host races

Some of Formula 1's most popular tracks could be at risk as several countries queue up to host races in the future.

Ferrari star reveals LIE that kickstarted F1 career

One of Ferrari's star drivers has opened up on how a schoolboy lie kickstarted his journey to Formula 1.

F1 champion hails HUGE summer signing as Wolff Mercedes talks revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 champion hails HUGE summer signing as Wolff Mercedes talks revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • August 12, 2024 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen ANGER 'costly' as Red Bull star tipped for shock exit
F1 News Today: Verstappen ANGER 'costly' as Red Bull star tipped for shock exit

  • August 12, 2024 18:29

Latest News

  • 54 minutes ago
Drive to Survive

Drive to Survive icon makes WILD F1 Game of Thrones comparison

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo under 'pressure' amid F1 future uncertainty

  • 2 hours ago
Silverstone

F1 ‘not happy’ with Silverstone as at-risk tracks discussed

  • 3 hours ago
  • 2
F1 Legends

Vettel 'wants' SHOCK F1 return as major coup details emerge

  • Yesterday 19:42
Max Verstappen

Secret Verstappen meeting revealed as Red Bull F1 rivals prepare swoop

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024

F1 Standings

