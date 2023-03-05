close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

US NL GB FR ES-MX
Verstappen DOMINATES season opener as Mercedes radical change promised - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen DOMINATES season opener as Mercedes radical change promised - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Verstappen DOMINATES season opener as Mercedes radical change promised - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen DOMINATES season opener as Mercedes radical change promised - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen made the best possible start to his F1 title defence with an imperious display at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Full report here: Read more here...

Wolff promises RADICAL upgrade as Mercedes boss admits to Bahrain career low

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has vowed to bring 'radical' upgrades to the track as soon as possible after his 'worst day' in racing. Read more here...

Alonso gushes over Aston Martin after 'unreal' podium

Fernando Alonso has praised Aston Martin for its winter development after taking a stunning podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

Sainz: Ferrari handed 'reality check' with Bahrain struggles

Carlos Sainz has conceded Ferrari has been given a "reality check" after finishing well adrift of Red Bull at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

Hamilton demands Mercedes fix in wake of HUGE deficit

Lewis Hamilton has demanded Mercedes find a fix for its lack of downforce "ASAP" after finishing fifth at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Read more here...

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x