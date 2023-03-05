Alonso gushes over Aston Martin after 'unreal' podium

Ewan Gale

Sunday 5 March 2023 17:00 - Updated: 17:14

Fernando Alonso has praised Aston Martin for its winter development after taking a stunning podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Spaniard finished third at the season opener to underline the confidence portrayed by the Silverstone-based outfit across the pre-season test at the same venue.

Alonso's race was far from straightforward forward having started fifth on the grid, the two-time champion lucky to escape without damage after contact with team-mate Lance Stroll at turn four on the opening lap.

But decisive overtaking manoeuvres saw Alonso pick up the scraps after Charles Leclerc's Ferrari power unit failure to secure his 99th career podium - his first since the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix.

Addressing Stroll's efforts to finish sixth on his return from injury, Alonso said "Congrats to Lance, he had surgery 12 days ago and now he is fighting right with everybody.

"Amazing for the team, it was great all weekend.

"Finishing on the podium at the first race of the year, it is just amazing what Aston Martin did over the winter to have the second-best car on race one, this is unreal."

Alonso on overtakes

Alonso put his hand up for move of the season immediately with an audacious switchback on Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes at turns nine and 10 to open up his podium chances, before hunting down Carlos Sainz and getting past with an unorthodox move at turn 11 to secure his silverware.

Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain

"I would love to start in front of them and just use the pace," said Alonso, referring to his moves.

"We didn't have the best of starts today, we had to pass on track.

"It felt a little bit more exciting, more adrenaline. We enjoyed it, the people enjoy it as well."

Having finished seventh in the standings last season, Aston Martin will be allocated more aerodynamic testing time across the season compared to the teams now considered rivals.

Asked if this would be beneficial, the 41-year-old replied: "I hope so but we will not get much next year."

