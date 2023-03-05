'Gladiator' Alonso rolls back the years with Bahrain overtaking brilliance

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 5 March 2023 16:43

Fernando Alonso delivered a masterful display in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, showing off the very best of his overtaking skills on his way to a podium finish.

After starting fifth on the grid and receiving a whack on the rear wheel from his team-mate Lance Stroll on the first lap, the Spaniard – now 41 and in his 20th full F1 season – recovered to finish third behind the Red Bulls.

For a while, Alonso was having to showcase his overtaking just to get back up to fifth, passing George Russell first on lap 13, through turns four, five and six, then he became involved in a breathtaking battle with Lewis Hamilton as the veterans locked horns.

Alonso pushed hard made a move on Hamilton, again for P5, on turn four, on lap 37 before Hamilton passed him back on the run out of the corner. A couple of laps later though, the Aston Martin driver got his revenge with a magnificent move on turn 10 as he made an audacious pass down the inside.

The Asturian then profited for Charles Leclerc's power failure to move up to fourth, and dished more misery for Ferrari when he passed compatriot Carlo Sainz on lap 45 after a lock-up by the younger man on turn 10, holding on from there to cement a debut podium for his new team.

Rosberg: Alonso is a gladiator

Fernando Alonso in action during the Bahrain Grand Prix

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the race, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg admitted he was delighted to see Alonso mixing it at the front once again.

Hesaid: "It's like the story of the moment, isn't it?

"We all appreciate him as a gladiator, out there on track you just know he's gonna maximise the machinery he has, fight for every inch, every lap."

