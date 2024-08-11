close global

F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as F1 boss takes aim at driver

A Red Bull star has warned Christian Horner that he is ready to take the fight to Max Verstappen after a recent snub.

F1 team principal takes SWIPE at former driver ahead of change in lineup

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has delved deeper into the potential of Ollie Bearman and criticised one of their former drivers in the process.

F1 champion hints Hamilton RETIREMENT could hand star shock return

A former Formula 1 world champion has suggested Lewis Hamilton's retirement from the sport could result in a shock return to Ferrari.

McLaren boss delivers 'GRUMPY' Norris verdict amid Verstappen battle

McLaren boss Zak Brown has lifted the lid on the pressure Lando Norris is under as he aims to clinch a maiden Formula 1 title.

Axed F1 star reveals UNUSUAL training method alongside Hamilton

An axed F1 star has revealed the unusual ‘training’ he has undertaken alongside Lewis Hamilton.

F1 News Today: Horner delivers emotional message as HUGE Red Bull decision announced
F1 News Today: Horner delivers emotional message as HUGE Red Bull decision announced

  • August 9, 2024 21:15
F1 News Today: Star replaced by Ricciardo signs for new team as Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate'
F1 News Today: Star replaced by Ricciardo signs for new team as Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate'

  • August 8, 2024 14:38

Mercedes

Mercedes F1 star EXCITED over end of Red Bull dominance

  • 22 minutes ago
Red Bull

Verstappen highlights Perez FAILURE after brutal comparison

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton opens up over Mercedes ‘PAIN’

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as F1 boss takes aim at driver

  • Today 06:57
Ricciardo sorrow emerges over F1 RETIREMENT plans as Verstappen struggles explained - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Axed F1 star reveals UNUSUAL training method alongside Hamilton

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Standings

