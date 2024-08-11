F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as F1 boss takes aim at driver
A Red Bull star has warned Christian Horner that he is ready to take the fight to Max Verstappen after a recent snub.
F1 team principal takes SWIPE at former driver ahead of change in lineup
Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has delved deeper into the potential of Ollie Bearman and criticised one of their former drivers in the process.
F1 champion hints Hamilton RETIREMENT could hand star shock return
A former Formula 1 world champion has suggested Lewis Hamilton's retirement from the sport could result in a shock return to Ferrari.
McLaren boss delivers 'GRUMPY' Norris verdict amid Verstappen battle
McLaren boss Zak Brown has lifted the lid on the pressure Lando Norris is under as he aims to clinch a maiden Formula 1 title.
Axed F1 star reveals UNUSUAL training method alongside Hamilton
An axed F1 star has revealed the unusual ‘training’ he has undertaken alongside Lewis Hamilton.
Mercedes F1 star EXCITED over end of Red Bull dominance
- 22 minutes ago
Verstappen highlights Perez FAILURE after brutal comparison
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton opens up over Mercedes ‘PAIN’
- 2 hours ago
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo sorrow emerges over F1 RETIREMENT plans as Verstappen struggles explained - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep