F1 star delivers BRUTAL off-track jibe at modern day rivals

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has taken a heavy swipe at the modern crop of drivers racing in F1.

Alonso made his debut in F1 in 2001 with Minardi, before returning in 2003 with Renault after a year testing for the French team. In an F1 career that spans over two decades, the Spaniard also raced for Alpine, McLaren, Ferrari.

The 43-year-old has two world championships under his belt with Renault and has 32 race wins to his name. He has raced against seven-time world champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton and has feisty battles with Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Felipe Massa and other icons of the sport.

After exiting in 2018, Alonso made a comeback to F1 with Alpine in 2021 and since then has raced against a newer generation of drivers like Max Verstappen at his prime, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll have also been Alonso’s team-mates at Alpine and Aston Martin respectively in the modern era.

Fernando Alonso won the 2005 and 2006 drivers' world titles with Renault

Fernando Alonso has had very young team-mates since his return to F1 in 2021

Fernando Alonso's swipe at modern F1 drivers

Having raced against multiple generations of drivers, Alonso who turned 43 in July, has highlighted the stark contrasts over the years and has noted a weak area of the newer generation.

He told Financial Times: “Definitely, there are some differences. I think the older generation were a bit more genuine.

“Different in character, in the way they approached racing and life. They were very tough competitors.

“Now, I would say that they are very talented — maybe more than before because of all the preparation, the academies, the simulator work, the technology, and data they have available to improve and learn quickly. They arrive in F1 more prepared.

"But off track or with the helmet off, maybe they are a bit the same and more shy in the way they approach things. They have people who talk for them, for management, for media, for fitness.

“They’re well prepared, but maybe they lost a little bit their own character.”

