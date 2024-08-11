F1 star delivers BRUTAL off-track jibe at modern day rivals
F1 star delivers BRUTAL off-track jibe at modern day rivals
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has taken a heavy swipe at the modern crop of drivers racing in F1.
Alonso made his debut in F1 in 2001 with Minardi, before returning in 2003 with Renault after a year testing for the French team. In an F1 career that spans over two decades, the Spaniard also raced for Alpine, McLaren, Ferrari.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges
READ MORE: Mercedes wildcard could save Ricciardo’s F1 career after Red Bull snub
The 43-year-old has two world championships under his belt with Renault and has 32 race wins to his name. He has raced against seven-time world champions Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton and has feisty battles with Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Felipe Massa and other icons of the sport.
After exiting in 2018, Alonso made a comeback to F1 with Alpine in 2021 and since then has raced against a newer generation of drivers like Max Verstappen at his prime, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll have also been Alonso’s team-mates at Alpine and Aston Martin respectively in the modern era.
Fernando Alonso's swipe at modern F1 drivers
Having raced against multiple generations of drivers, Alonso who turned 43 in July, has highlighted the stark contrasts over the years and has noted a weak area of the newer generation.
He told Financial Times: “Definitely, there are some differences. I think the older generation were a bit more genuine.
“Different in character, in the way they approached racing and life. They were very tough competitors.
“Now, I would say that they are very talented — maybe more than before because of all the preparation, the academies, the simulator work, the technology, and data they have available to improve and learn quickly. They arrive in F1 more prepared.
"But off track or with the helmet off, maybe they are a bit the same and more shy in the way they approach things. They have people who talk for them, for management, for media, for fitness.
“They’re well prepared, but maybe they lost a little bit their own character.”
READ MORE: F1 driver replaced by Ricciardo SIGNS for new team
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren driver gives shock Verstappen verdict over Hamilton tussle
- 44 minutes ago
F1 star delivers BRUTAL off-track jibe at modern day rivals
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges
- 2 hours ago
F1 star reveals BROKEN bone in race win as Olympic factor blamed
- 3 hours ago
F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim
- Today 13:55
- 1
Mercedes wildcard could save Ricciardo’s F1 career after Red Bull snub
- Today 12:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep