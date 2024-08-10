RB star warns Horner over Verstappen FIGHT
A Red Bull star has warned Christian Horner that he is ready to take the fight to Max Verstappen after a recent snub.
The three-time world champion has been labelled a ‘team-mate killer’ at Red Bull, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon swiftly axed for failing to match Verstappen.
Sergio Perez offered stability to Red Bull's line-up in 2021, but has come under fire for his poor performances this season.
The Mexican has earned 24 points in the past six races, and as McLaren closed in on Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, there were calls for him to be replaced at the summer break.
Red Bull have since confirmed that he would remain with the team, despite speculation he could be replaced by VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo.
The Australian is yet to confirm where he will race in 2025, who has also been criticised for his struggles earlier this season.
On the other hand, his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, has consistently earned points for RB this season, and found it ‘weird’ that Ricciardo was considered as a Red Bull replacement instead of himself.
In a recent interview with Autosport, Tsunoda fired a warning at Horner that he can take the fight to Verstappen at Red Bull, despite not being considered for the seat by the team boss
"They know my performance and they are happy with my performance," Tsunoda said.
"That's why they extended my contract for next year, so it's pretty clear. I just have to keep performing, keep making them happy consistently and, hopefully, things will come naturally.
"I just keep focused on what I can do but obviously, I'm feeling ready to fight against higher positions and teams, and also fight against Max. But they have to decide."
