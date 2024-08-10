Axed F1 star reveals UNUSUAL training method alongside Hamilton

An axed F1 star has revealed the unusual ‘training’ he has undertaken alongside Lewis Hamilton.

F1 drivers are known to be some of the fittest athletes in the world, and are exposed to extreme G-forces during races.

These forces can reach up to 5g, which means drivers feel a force on their bodies that is equal to five times their normal body weight.

To endure these forces, drivers must undergo training that promotes muscle strength in the neck and core, whilst also being as light as possible to keep the weight down in their cars.

F1 drivers are subjected to extreme G-forces

Mick Schumacher unveils bizarre training method

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com former Haas star, Mick Schumacher revealed that the surprise activity of skydiving helps train drivers for F1 races.

"When I was old enough, I went out on my own, that was when I was 16. I have 1,600 jumps now and have a licence,” Schumacher said.

The 25-year-old has also been skydiving alongside Lewis Hamilton, as revealed by the champion to Sky Germany, after hailing Schumacher as a ‘bright young talent’.

Mick Schumacher reveals that skydiving helps with F1 training

“It is not only an opportunity for me to get to know my body better, you have this ordination of feet, hands, body, head and eyes, and what they do,” Schumacher added.

“It gives you an idea of what to do when racing but it also gives you knowledge about weather and winds.

"Sometimes you might get pushed into a peculiar position so you have to act quickly, that I knew how to do from racing but it helps to emphasise it time and again, especially when you have no security around you like in a race car.

"I love doing it because it was something I shared with my dad."

