McLaren boss delivers 'GRUMPY' Norris verdict amid Verstappen battle

McLaren boss Zak Brown has lifted the lid on the pressure Lando Norris is under as he aims to clinch a maiden Formula 1 title.

The British racer has emerged as a surprise challenger to Max Verstappen this season, with a string of impressive performances and results.

Norris' crowning moment came at the Miami Grand Prix, where he drove impeccably to secure a first race victory at the expense of his Red Bull rival.

His display at the Hard Rock Stadium finally saw the 24-year-old deliver on his undoubted potential, and he has since followed up that triumph with a number of podium finishes.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are going head-to-head for the F1 championship

Norris clinched his maiden victory in Miami earlier this season

Brown discusses Norris pressure

Yet despite this season already surpassing his expectations, the gap between himself and Verstappen at the top could have been even closer.

The pair were involved in a dramatic collision at the Austrian GP which forced Norris out of the race, scuppering his chances of what looked to be a likely victory.

Verstappen then got the better of him at Silverstone, before the McLaren driver finished second behind team-mate Oscar Piastri in controversial circumstances at the Hungaroring.

Last time out in Spa, Norris' error at Turn One ultimately cost him any chance of a win, and his his misery was compounded as he finished behind Verstappen despite the Dutch racer starting the race from 11th after taking a 10-place grid penalty.

Speaking to Sky Germany, his McLaren team principal backed his star man to bounce back, but admitted there was a lot riding on his shoulders.

Zak Brown is confident Norris will bounce back from his latest mistake

"Yeah, well, he's trying to track down Max," said Brown. "It comes with a lot of pressure.

"I've not spoken with him yet, so I don't know exactly how he feels. I've not seen his interviews, but we know Lando is pretty critical of himself, so I'm sure he'll be grumpy that he made that mistake at the start.

"But he makes very few mistakes and gets it very right, so we're right there with him."

